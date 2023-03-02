Divya Agarwal Talks About Her 'Bitter' Breakup With Varun Sood, Reveals THIS About His Family

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood broke up last year but they once again made headlines when Varun spoke about their relationship recently while replying to a fan on Twitter. The actor was asked on Twitter whether he cheated on Divya to which he replied, “I didn’t, bro". Following this, Varun’s sister also claimed that Divya did not return their family’s jewellery.

Now, reacting to Varun’s reply on social media, Divya told the Times of India, “I don’t understand why a person has to respond to any personal questions when he is promoting his upcoming show. Varun could have avoided the question. It has been a year since our breakup, but people continue to ask questions and one should know how to avoid them and show dignity because I am engaged now."

Divya also reacted to Varun’s sister’s allegations and said that they have been asking her manager about the gifts for a long time. “During our three-year courtship, there were many gifts and cards exchanged, one does not keep a count of all that. Now, even after I returned the jewellery, the phone calls to my manager haven’t stopped! I am tired of arguing over Twitter. From losing a parent to a bitter break-up, this has been the toughest phase of my life. There was a reason I decided to break up. Why are people asking about things like infidelity now?"

Reacting to the claims that she is a gold digger, Divya said that she has worked hard to build a career. If she was a gold digger, she would have found a rich guy and settled down.

