Divya Agarwal Turns Down Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Here's Why

Divya Agarwal has been enjoying stardom ever since she won the digital reality show, Bigg Boss OTT. The actress has been a part of a number of reality shows and web series. Recently, Divya was in talks to take part in the 12th season of the popular reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, now, as per reports, Divya has turned down the offer due to prior commitments.

According to Etimes, the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi were keen on bringing Divya as a contestant on the show due to her fearless and bold personality. They have seen her performance in other shows and wanted her to be part of the stunt-based reality show. Divya tried hard to take out time from her busy schedule but her dates didn’t match and she had to say no to the offer. A source told the news portal, “Divya was a perfect name for the makers as she has a daredevil attitude but her calendar was chalked out. Divya tried her best to make dates work out but her calendar was already full and it was impossible for her to take up the stunt-based reality show."

Meanwhile, Divya is making headlines for teaming up with Bachpan Ka Pyar singer, Rico for her latest music video. Calling the song to be different from her earlier music videos, the Cartel actress said, “I am super excited for this song. Rico was a blast to work with and we had a lot of fun while working," Earlier, Divya appeared opposite Karan Kundra for her last music video, Bechari, which received a great response from the audience. The song was released last month and has garnered more than 4.7 crore views to date.

On the work front, Divya has been part of Roadies, Ace of Space, Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss OTT, and a Date to Remember. She made her acting debut with ‘Puncch Beat’ in a cameo. She did the lead role in Ragini MMS: Returns in 2019. After that, she appeared in various web shows such as Cartel and Abhay. Divya actively does music videos and is a known name for being a versatile name.

