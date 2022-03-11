Divya Agarwal Talks About Social Pressure In Cryptic Tweet Days After Her Break-Up With Varun Sood

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood’s break-up has been making headlines for almost a week now. On Thursday, Bigg Boss OTT fame took to Twitter and shared a cryptic post talking about social pressure. She mentioned how nobody knows about what happens inside a house and wrote, “You know what hurts the most? people want to see me somewhere and I don’t want to be there. They force, they threat, they cry..nobody knows what happens in a house..nobody needs to know! This social pressure will not move me one bit! SO STOP TRYING!"

Earlier in the day, Varun Sood also requested everyone to give him space. “Hey guys! Just want to address this to everyone. Let people breathe. If 2 people are quiet about something they are going through something trying to figure something. Quit the blame game. Thoda space please (Give us a little space)," he tweeted.

For the unversed, Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood parted their ways on March 6. Back then, Divya issued a statement that read, “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self-love starts declining ?? No I don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me…I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to!"

“No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He’s a great guy! He will always be my best friend. Please respect my decision," the statement added.

However, soon after their break-up, netizens talked about the possible reason behind their decision and speculated if Varun has an affair with Madhurima Roy. However, Divya put an end to all such rumours and lashed out at everyone questioning her former boyfriend.

Divya and Varun had participated in the reality show Ace of Space where the latter proposed to her too.

