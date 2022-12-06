Divya Agarwal's Net Worth: Inside Bigg Boss OTT Winner’s Luxurious Lifestyle

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal recently announced her engagement with businessman Apurva Padgaonkar. On December 5, the reality TV star threw a mega bash to celebrate her 30th birthday, which was attended by a lot of her industry friends. Divya’s birthday became even more special when her beau, Apurva, went down on one knee to propose to her for marriage.

Divya Agarwal’s engagement news came nine months after her breakup with her ex-boyfriend Varun Sood. She was last seen in the Karan Johar-hosted Bigg Boss OTT, which streamed on Voot. Divya not only won the hearts of many with her stint on the reality show but also emerged as its winner. Before Bigg Boss OTT, she had also won the first season of MTV Ace of Space.

However, Divya rose to fame after starring in MTV Splitsvilla 10. With her appearances on multiple reality shows, the 30-year-old cultivated a huge fanbase on social media. After carving a niche in the television industry, she went on to star in a host of music videos as well as web series. She is not only an actress but also an anchor, dancer, choreographer, and model.

According to a report by CelebWale, Divya Agarwal’s net worth ranges between Rs 7 to 10 crore. For Bigg Boss OTT, she reportedly charged around Rs 2 to 3 lakh per episode. Divya is also said to be one of the highest-paid Indian models, earning close to Rs 10 to 15 lakhs per project.

She lives a luxurious life from her multiple sources of income. The actor-model recently bought a plush house in Chembur, Mumbai, which boasts a massive balcony, spacious vanity room and a fancy bar cabinet.

As per reports, Divya Agarwal’s car collection includes a Renault Climber and Toyota Innova. She even owns a couple of bikes, which include a Harley-Davidson 48 and a Royal Enfield. Divya is also a travel fanatic, who loves to splurge on international vacations, and her Instagram handle is proof. She often gives fans a sneak peek into her expensive trips on social media.

