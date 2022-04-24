Divya Bharti Once Cooked An Omelette For Varun Dhawan - Did You Know?

Varun Dhawan is celebrating his 35th birthday today i.e on Sunday. From Student of The Year in 2012 to Coolie No. 1 in 2020, the actor featured in several big films. However, in an older interview, Varun Dhawan shared his adorable memory with late actress Divya and revealed how she once made an omelette for him.

In 2019, Varun Dhawan was asked a number of fans questions during an interview with Bollywood Hungama. When asked if he could go back to the 80s or 90s, which actress he would want to work with, Varun named the Shola Aur Shabnam actress Divya Bharti. “First would be Divya Bharti, I would have loved to work with her. I have a childhood memory of her. I was a kid and I was crying out of hunger at that time she made an omelette for me. It was during the shoots of Shola Aur Shabnam," he said.

“Second would be Karisma Kapoor, she is my all-time favourite, she knows that. I love Lolo. The third is a bit tricky one, it’s Juhi Chawla because I loved her comedy," Varun Dhawan added.

Divya Bharti made her Bollywood debut with Vishwatma which also starred Sunny Deol. In that year, the actress also received Filmfare Award for Lux New Face of the Year for Deewana. Divya passed away on April 5, 1993, after she fell down from the balcony of her fifth-floor apartment in Mumbai.

Talking about Varun Dhawan, the actor was last seen in the 2020 film Coolie No. He has a number of movies lined up now. The actor will be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo which is a comedy-drama directed by Raj Mehta and made under Dharma Productions. It will be released on June 24, 2022. Apart from this, Varun also has horror-comedy Bhediya in his pipeline. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Varun Dhawan recently announced Bawaal in which he will be seen with Janhvi Kapoor for the first time. The film is slated to release on April 7, 2023.

