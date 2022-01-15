Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya Relive Their Romantic Proposal on a Cruise on Their Engagement Anniversary

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian television business. She is well-known for her acting abilities as well as her fashion sense. On social media, the actress enjoys a strong fan base. She is married to actor Vivek Dahiya, with whom she has been in a relationship for almost five years.

Divyanka and her husband, Vivek Dahiya, met on the sets of their TV show, Yeh hai Mohabbatein. They started out as colleagues and eventually fell in love. They were engaged in a private ceremony on January 15, 2016. Divyanka Tripathi formally added her husband’s surname, Dahiya, to her name on July 8, 2016, after marrying her love, Vivek Dahiya.

Their wedding was the buzz of the town at the time, and we’ve seen how these two actors have a lovely bond with one another time and time again. Going back to the moment when Vivek Dahiya proposed to his ladylove, Divyanka Tripathi. Vivek proposed to Divyanka on the eve of her birthday, holding a t-shirt with the words ‘You are an answer to every question’ on one side and ‘Divyanka marry me’ on the other. Vivek’s effort had taken her by surprise, and it had been an unforgettable memory for the couple!

Divyanka Tripathi has posted a video from her beach trip with her husband, reminiscing about their special moment together. She is seen wearing a floral breezy dress, while Vivek Dahiya is dressed casually in a black T-shirt and blue denim. The couple is enjoying a ride in the ocean water while wearing sunglasses. “Today was our very hush hush Engagement a few years back!" Divyanka wrote in the post. How we surprised ourselves & others by taking a leap of faith. How much we have evolved together since that day! I do things for myself, yet, while being absorbed too, you are always in back of my mind & “All I do is think about you". Happy Engagement Anniversary honey @vivekdahiya #EngagementAnniversary #Divek"

Divyanka Tripathi was most recently seen in the stunt reality show Kharton Ke Khiladi 11, where she came in second place. The actress recently starred as a Punjabi bride in the music video for the song Babul Ka Vedha. Vivek Dahiya has recently debuted a new music video for ‘Main Kameena,’ in which he appears in a completely different look.

