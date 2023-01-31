Actress Divyanka Tripathy and Vivek Dahiya are known for giving some major couple goals and their recent Instagram post is proof of that. The couple shared a slew of photos and videos that showed them going out on a bike ride. The very first picture showed the couple giving high-fives and sitting on their bikes. Divyanka was seen in an all-black look where as Vivek kept it casual with blue denim and a black T-shirt and a grey cap. The second slide showed the dup wearing their helmets and then came a video. It showed the couple riding their bikes on the street. While sharing the post, she wrote, “Ride together! Stay together! Rider Couple.”

Divyanka loves biking and recently bought a Royal Enfield Meteor 350 motorcycle.

In a previous video on her Instagram page, the actress is seen riding her new bike on the road. “I’ve been beaming with happiness the last few days and the reason is this new baby I gifted myself! There’s nothing as thrilling as dreaming big and achieving it too. My New Bike, Biker Girl.” To this, her husband Vivek Dahiya commented, “Please welcome the new biker girl in town. Ride date soon?” read the caption posted with the video

Divyanka married her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Vivek Dahiya on July 8, 2016. On the show, Divyanka played the lead character, Ishita Iyer Bhalla, while Vivek appeared later as the supporting character, Abhishek Singh.

The couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in the Maldives last year. They documented their journey and romantic vacation on Instagram, showing them hanging out in their room by the sea and enjoying a date by the beach.

Divyanka Tripathi has been featured in several popular TV shows including Banu Main Teri Dulhan, and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Hai Chahatein. While she taste success early on in her career, Divyanka became a household name with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which featured in the role of a character named Ishita Iyer Bhalla. Divyanka was also a participant in Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 in 2021. She was among the finalists on the show.

