Divyenndu on Munna Bhaiya's Return to Mirzapur 3: 'It's Not Possible That You Won't Imagine Me...'

Ever since Munna Bhaiya, played by actor Divyenndu, died in Mirzapur 2, fans have been speculating about his comeback. Some are expecting his return from the dead like Kit Harington’s Jon Snow, who was resurrected in time for a showdown, in HBO’s popular series Game of Thrones.

We caught up with the actor recently in New Delhi and asked him whether or not he’d be seen in the next season of Mirzapur. He said, “Well, I can’t reveal if Munna Bhaiya is a part of the show because that will land me in some trouble, but Mirzapur 3 will come for sure. The shoot is starting very soon and I think by the end of this year or early next year it will be out."

“And whether I am a part of the show or not it is not possible that you all will not imagine me in the show. If not on the screen, I’ll be off-screen in all your hearts," he added. While he refused to give us confirmation, he did not deny it either. Seems like fans will not be disappointed and might see him after all.

Ever since Mirzapur began, fans have loved watching him and appreciated his character arc, which sometimes also puts pressure on the actor. In addition to which a lot of times actors are stereotyped which makes it difficult for the audience to see the actor in a new role. When asked about the same, Divyenndu said, “So, fortunately, I have done that before… Earlier it was Liquid (Pyaar Ka Punchnama), a happy-go-lucky boy, the boy next door. So I don’t really think too much about it. So just what you want to focus on is being a part of different stories and characters and going out there, expressing yourself, and giving your best. If people like your work, they appreciate it, and if they don’t like it, it’s okay. I mean we are artists, we are very selfish people whatever we do, we do it for ourselves and in return, if people like it, it’s a double whammy!"

Divyenndu, who was in Delhi to promote his film, ‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti’, was accompanied by the lead actress, Anupriya Goenka who also shared her excitement for the return of ‘Aashram Chapter 3’.

“It’s going to come out very very soon. Sooner than we were actually expecting. Baba will not come on the right track so soon (laughs)," she said.

The two actors also spoke about how being a part of OTT projects has helped them in getting more work and recognition. Anupriya said, “Well, of course, the web has been a breath of fresh air for all artists, be it actors, directors, artists behind the camera in terms of the crew because all kinds of concepts are being explored, writing is amazing and people are pushing the envelope, they are not scared anymore. The constraints that films had when it came to certain stories had to work on the ‘masala’ formula, which doesn’t happen here. The film also which earlier did not feel would find an audience, that is possible on the web front. As actors what we care about is a good story and a good character, where it is being shown, becomes secondary and overall it is a great time for content."

Divyenndu on the other hand spoke about how the OTT boom has made filmmakers take up more risks. “This is the time that filmmakers are coming out there and taking risks before this honestly they played very safe. But OTT has also made them realize how this is a meritorious place. I remember before Mirzapur, none of us were like really fancy or big names but essentially all actors who want to perform."

