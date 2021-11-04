Diwali 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Other Stars Wish Fans

Thursday marks the auspicious Indian festival of Diwali. The Festival of Lights is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil. People celebrate Diwali with a lot of pomp with their friends and families. Most Bollywood celebrities will also enjoy Diwali with their respective families. On Thursday, many of our favourite stars took to social media sites to extend wishes to their fans and acquaintances. Many also shared a glimpse of their celebration at home.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share pictures of Diwali celebrations in the Kaun Bangea Crorepati set. He wrote, “May this Diwali be filled with the brilliance of lights, calm, peace and prosperity. Anek Anek such kamanaayein Deepavali ki [Many many good wishes for Diwali]."

Advertisement

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared pictures in a stunning lehenga. She wrote, “Happy Diwali eve… love, light and happiness to everyone. Kicking off the festivities with much gratitude and surrounded by love."

Actress Yami Gautam shared an adorable picture with husband Aditya Dhar, writing, “Every year, Diwali brings new memories and new beginnings. Happy Chhoti Diwali to you and your family. Wish you a year full of happiness, health and success!"

Actress Shilpa Shetty shared a picture of herself holding a lamp. She wrote, “As the Festival of Lights begins… light up your lives with positivity, happiness, gratitude, love, and smiles… Happy Dhanteras, Happy Diwali. Stay healthy, stay happy!"

Farhan Akhtar shared a picture with his family where they could be seen holding a Diwali Puja. He wrote, “Happy Diwali" in Hindi.

Advertisement

Kunal Kemmu shared a picture with wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya. He wrote, “To love light happiness and health.. Happy Diwali."

“

Advertisement

Actress Mouni Roy shared her lehenga look and wrote, “May the lights bring universal compassion, inner joy of peace, love and the awareness of the awesomeness of our present… Happy Choti Diwali."

Actress Esha Gupta shared her saree look. She captioned the picture, “Stole moms saree and jewels #diwali."

Sara Ali Khan shared a glimpse of her vacation in the hills. She wrote, “Happy Choti Diwali. Wishing everyone happiness, peace and prosperity."

On Wednesday, a Diwali bash was held by Ekta Kapoor, which was attended by stars including Salman Khan, Kaerik Aryan and others. Sharing a glimpse from the party, actor Tusshar Kapoor wrote, “And it’s time for the #diwalishenanigans."

Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.