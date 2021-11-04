Diwali 2021: Annaatthe to Sooryavanshi, Major Movies Releasing This Weekend

This year, Diwali is extra sweet for those in the cinema business, as it also marked the first major weekend at the box office in almost two years. With the Maharashtra government allowing cinemas to reopen finally post the Covid-19 second wave, the first big budget Bollywood film is hitting theatres this Friday. In the south market, Diwali is coinciding with Rajinikanth’s first release in two years - Annaatthe. From Hollywood, we have Marvel’s Eternals dropping this week, too. Here’s a lowdown on the major releases this week that you should definitely check out.

>1. Annaatthe

Advertisement

The Tamil action drama film is written and directed by Siva and produced by Kalanithi Maran. The film stars Rajinikanth, Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh, while Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Vela Ramamoorthy, and Soori play prominent supporting roles. It revolves around the brother-sister relationship of Kaalaiyan, a village president and his sibling. Principal photography for the film began in December 2019, and completed within September 2021. The shooting process went on for one-and-a-half years, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in India and Rajinikanth’s health issues in late-December 2020, delayed the film’s production.

>2. Sooryavanshi

The fourth instalment of Shetty’s Cop Universe stars Akshay Kumar as Anti-Terrorism Squad chief DCP Veer Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif with supporting cast of Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Vivan Bhatena, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Jaaved Jaaferi. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in extended cameo appearances reprise their roles of Singham and Simmba from the franchise’s previous films. Initially slated for a March 2020 release, the film had to wait till November 5, 2021 to finally reach its audience. There’s major expectation from the film in terms of box office revenue.

>3. Eternals

The 25th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is an all-new adventure introducing 10 superheroes never seen before on screen. It’s releasing on 5th November in 6 languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Eternals follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who have protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again. Eternals stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee with Kit Harington, with Salma Hayek and Academy Award–winner Angelina Jolie. The film is produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, and directed by Chloé Zhao. Indian actor Harish Patel also plays a part it in the film.

>4. Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Advertisement

Directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, Meenakshi Sundareshwar features Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani in lead roles. The film encapsulates the various interlinked aspects of relationships, joint families, the awkwardness in a new marriage and everything in between. When the challenge of a long distance relationship is bestowed upon this young couple, the question arises - will distance really make their hearts grow fonder? The film is a beautiful and relatable depiction of newly-wed couples, long distance relationships, career choices and the many other challenges that come along the way. It will release on November 5, 2021 only on Netflix.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.