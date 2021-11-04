Diwali 2021: Naga Chaitanya to Vijay Deverakonda, South Actors Show us How to Dress for Diwali

Diwali is upon us and if you need any last moment fashion inspiration, look no further. Actors surely know a thing or two about getting ready and becoming the centre of attraction. So here we take look at these actors from south films whose traditional wear makes for easy inspiration to follow during the festive season.

>Allu Sirish

With an all black kurta-pyjama and shoes, the actor surely grabs attention. A sleek hairstyle, perfectly trimmed beard and a white Nehru coat add to the look as Allu shows his dress combination for Diwali.

Advertisement

In another look, the actor sports a pink kurta and white pyjama for a family function. Paired with simple slippers and a well maintained haircut and beard, the look will make you the highlight of the party. The actor leads a healthy lifestyle and is an avid yoga follower as well, and he keeps sharing tips with his fans regarding the same.

>Dulquer Salmaan

With a maroon sherwani and white chudidar, Dulquer sure knows how to grab the limelight. Simple hairstyle, a bit of beard and a cute little handkerchief tucked in makes this Dulquer look our go-to look this festive season.

>Vijay Deverakonda

The actor sports a white kurta-pajama set and goes for an open sherwani on top. Making a long coat out of his pink sherwani, the actor gives a modern twist to the traditional. His cute man bun and perfect bearded look with that outfit will surely get everyone’s attention at a Diwali party.

>Naga Chaitanya

All white is not boring. Naga Chaitanya shows us how an all white ensemble set can offer so much. With a thick beard and a cheerful smile, Naga not only carries the look but owns it. The patterned kurta-pajama is surely a nice choice for keeping it simple yet effective.

So, which look of these actors are you aping this Diwali?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.