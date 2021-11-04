Diwali 2021: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, First Festive Season of Newlyweds

Diwali festivity has already commenced across the country. People visit their homes as offering prayers and sitting around with your family is probably the best way to celebrate the festival. As the threat of COVID-19 is still lingering around, people should take proper precautions and avoid huge gatherings. But this year, Diwali is going to be as memorable as ever, especially for the newlyweds, who will be celebrating their first Diwali together.

Even in the entertainment world, there are a number of couples who tied the knot last year in December or in the first half of 2021. Let’s take a look at these pairs who will be celebrating Diwali together, for the first time.

>Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan married his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal on January 24 of this year. Varun saved most of his wedding ceremony events with Natasha as a secret.

> Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar

Yami Gautam got married to Aditya Dhar in a hush-hush wedding, which was attended by only family members. The wedding planner had revealed that the covert wedding ceremony was prepared in a day. The duo tied the knot in Himachal Pradesh on June 4, 2021.

> Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi

In February 2021, Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi got married in an unorthodox wedding. The couple challenged patriarchy as they called in a female priest to perform the wedding rituals.

>Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal was ‘rokafied’ in August, last year to choreographer and Youtuber Dhanashree Verma. The two got hitched in a small, non-public ceremony on December 22, 2020 in Gurugram.

>Anand Tiwari and Angira Dhar

Director-actor Anand Tiwari tied the knot with Bang Baaja Baaraat actress Angira Dhar on April 30, this year.

>Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Singer Rahul Vaidya had proposed Disha Parmar during his stint in the Bigg Boss house. Later on July 16, the duo got married in Mumbai in a close-knit ceremony.

India will celebrate Diwali on November 4, this year.

