Diwali 2021: Watch These 5 Movies and Shows With Friends and Family

The much-anticipated festive season has now arrived, and curiously, a number of OTT platforms have provided some wonderful stuff that one can watch with friends, relatives, and family to ring in the season’s zeal together. If you’re at a crossroad for what to watch this holiday, here are 5 series and movies that you may enjoy with your family.

>Kabhi Khushi, Kabhi Gham

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham or K3G, as we regard it, has been the undisputed family MVP for the past couple of decades. Are you truly a family if you haven’t seen it together and sobbed buckets? Yes, the film is a little somber at times, but it all ends happily. In terms of family movies on Netflix and things to binge on Diwali, K3G is our #1 recommendation.

>Piku

Admittedly, Piku does not depict a large and happy family (with a splash of drama), but it does capture the essence of the father-daughter bond. The film, which stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in major roles, is a pleasant road trip with a new comedy from the late Irrfan Khan. And, because the holiday season is all about savouring relationships, no matter how difficult they become, this is a fantastic binge.

>Friends

There is something magical about this show: it is like melted cheese, loved by all, and never gets old. The show (as reiterated in its theme song) has always been there for us, providing us with life-changing information such as the significance of Unagi. Whether you’re sad, joyful, thrilled, emotional, or homesick, this series will always put a smile on your face. This Diwali, binge-watch this program with your family in the living room and celebrate the joy of the simple things in life.

>Do Dooni Char

Despite appearing to be a slice-of-life movie, this family drama is much more than it seems. It covers the activities of a middle-class Delhi family who are constantly squabbling over money problems. They want to purchase a car, and every member of the family helps in any way they can (this is where the drama lies). The film, which stars Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh as the parents, is a pleasant family binge that also has a lot of lessons.

>One mic stand

One Mic Stand is back with a new season, with celebs from all walks of life trying their hand at stand-up comedy for the first time. To assist them on their exciting OMS adventure, each celebrity is allocated a mentor who is also a stand-up comic. Sapan Verma hosts the show, which brings mentors and mentees together to create magic. This will be the greatest option to stream this Diwali to bring some levity to the festivities.

