Diwali 2022: From Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, Take Inspiration From Bollywood Actresses For Your Deepavali Outfits | See Photos

HAPPY DIWALI 2022: It’s that time of the year again when people put on their best outfits and celebrate the festival of Diwali with their loved ones. Many have already started curating their best traditional outfits to amp up their style game on Diwali. But are you confused about what to wear? Then we are here to help.

From Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, to Katrina Kaif, here we have listed down some of the best ethnic outfits sported by popular Bollywood divas that can help you give a creative twist to your wardrobe this Diwali.

Sara Ali Khan takes her traditional game a notch higher in this ivory kurta and sharara set that is lavishly accented with embellishments done in floral motifs and intricate embroidery work. The full-sleeved kurta stands out for its high neckline and peplum silhouette featuring a scalloped hem. The striking ensemble was completed with fit-and-flare sharara pants.

Here, Deepika Padukone slays in a Kurta set featuring chunky embroidery work done around the neckline. With palazzo pants and a dupatta, Deepika kept her look simple yet elegant by opting only for statement earrings.

Alia Bhatt rocks a neon-ish lime green lehenga which is paired with chunky jhumkas and a bindi on her forehead. What steals the limelight was the scintillating cut of her blouse.

Janhvi Kapoor shows off her pink power in a heavy embroidered lehenga with white floral work all over it. The youngster ditched the usual dupatta and opted for an elongated pink jacket to give a modern touch to her ethnic look.

Ananya Panday aces her sharara game in this floral sharara set featuring a backless blouse with a plunging necklace. With a flowy dupatta in her hands, the star completed her look with a stunning gold neckpiece and blushed cheeks.

Katrina Kaif brings her saree game to the fore with this stunning red saree with intricate border work. The actress who is known for her poise and elegance keeps it minimal by opting only for statement jhumkas.

Flaunting her signature curly hair-do, Kangana Ranaut amps up her traditional style file in this maroon kurta set which is completed with palazzos and a yellow dupatta. Ditching heels, Ranaut opts for ethnic jutis to complete her look.

Priyanka Chopra dons a breezy floral lehenga accentuated by a stunning blouse. Chunky neckpiece and sleek hair left open rounded off her entire look.

Parineeti Chopra plays with stripes in this stunning black and white saree paired with a full-sleeved blouse. High puffed pony and matching jhumkas sum up her traditional look.

Disha Patani opts for a shimmery pink saree matched with an ivory blouse. Keeping it simple, the actress only uses diamond earrings to complete her look.

