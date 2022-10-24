Diwali 2022: Kartik Aaryan Calls This Year's Diwali Special Because 'We're Healing, Celebrating Our Fighting Spirit'

Kartik Aaryan is having quite an eventful year. With Bhool Bhulaiya 2 becoming one of the most successful films of 2022, it has opened several avenues for the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor to woo over his audience. Currently, the actor has a number of projects under his kitty like Ekta Kapoor’s Freddy alongside Alaya F, Rohit Dhawan’s action drama Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon, Hansal Mehta’s Captain India and a big budget film with Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, Aashiqui 3 with Anurag Basu. Therefore, this year’s Diwali is extra-special for the star as he feels that it is a celebration of the human fighting spirit against the odds like the Covid-19 pandemic.

While talking to ETimes, Kartik explained, “It is indeed very liberating, and it just makes the overall atmosphere that much more positive. The pandemic was a tough phase for everyone. Celebrations had to be intimate and within four walls. People around us endured terrible loss and suffering. Any sort of celebration was the last thing on anyone’s mind. This Diwali is special because we all are healing. We are not just celebrating a festival, but also our fighting spirit, resilience and never-say-die attitude as people and as a country."

Recalling his childhood memories about the festival, Kartik revealed that he used to compete with his sister on who would light more diyas. The actor shared, “Bursting crackers, buying new clothes, waking up early in the morning before sunrise, gorging on faraal, relatives coming over… I remember as a child, I would wait for Diwali the whole year because iss tyohar par naye kapde banwaye jaate the. Diwali ki shaam pure ghar mein bhag bhagkar diye jalaate the hum log. Meri sister aur mere beech competition hota tha ki kaun zyada diye jalayega, kiske paas zyada pataakhe hain… yeh bhi ek mudda hota tha. Bachpan ki Diwali ka alag hi mazaa tha(I use to compete with my sister regarding who would light up more diyas or who has got more crackers. It was a different time)."

The actor also disclosed that his mother doesn’t want him to buy more cars and that he wants to own a private jet someday. Kartik stated, “Let’s not talk about buying a new car, else my mom will kill me (laughs). She says I have enough cars and I shouldn’t even think of buying a new one for at least a few years. There is, of course, a dream of owning a private jet one day, but that’s not what excites me the most. I hope to do good work and entertain audiences more and spend quality time with my family on the festival."

Meanwhile, Kartik had been busy shooting with his co-star Kiara Advani for the romantic film Satya Prem Ki Katha.

