Diwali 2022: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Steal the Show at Ramesh Taurani's Party; See Pics

With the festival of lights fast approaching, the tinsel town is already revelling in grand Diwali festivities. With a slew of Diwali parties in line, Ramesh Taurani and wife Varsha’s annual Diwali extravaganza saw a star-studded influx of celebs. From Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to Rakul Preet Singh and Jacky Bhagnani, everyone topped their fashion game as they flaunted exquisite Desi ensembles.

On Wednesday, after two years of minimal celebration owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the stars walked the red carpet of Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party. Shehnaaz Gill looked gorgeous in a black saree. Pulkit Samrat arrived with actor-girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda, and Shilpa Shetty was also seen alongside her husband Raj Kundra, who arrived in his now-trademark face mask. Nora Fatehi, Sonu Sood, Taapsee Pannu, Genelia D’Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, and many others were also seen at the celebrations.

However, the newly wed power couple in town Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif stole the show. While the Sardar Udham Singh actor looked dapper in pitch-black colored kurta seamlessly matched with white churidars and black mojiris, Katrina who has been busy promoting her upcoming film Phone Bhoot grabbed eyeballs in a simple yet elegant red saree that she has donned.

Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh and beau Genelia D’Souza were twinning in light blue attire. Riteish wore an embroidered kurta along with white pyjamas, Genelia looked stunning in her magnificent lehenga as the couple posed happily for the camera.

Jacky Bhagnani sported a trendy black kurta and pyjamas while his lady love Rakul Preet Singh slayed in a bedazzling yellow and pink colored Saree. The actress had also accessorised her look with some expensive earrings.

Interestingly, Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party clashed with that of Kriti Sanon. But several celebs like Nushrratt Bharuccha, Huma Qureshi and Rakul Preet Singh were able to take out time for both. Nushrratt and Huma went to Mr Taurani’s party first and then Kriti’s.

