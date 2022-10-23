Diwali 2022: Rajiv Adatia To YRKKH's Ami Trivedi, TV Celebs Share Their Plans For Special Day

It’s Diwali time and everyone around is excited for the festival! While social media is already flooded with actors sharing pictures of their decorated Diwali houses, do you know how are they planning to celebrate the festival this time? While Rajiv Adatia says that he will be spending quality time with family and friends, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actress Ami Trivedi shares that her Diwali will be a mix of work and party. Here’s how some of the TV actors are planning to festival of lights and happiness this year:

Rajiv Adatia

Advertisement

“I feel Diwali awakens the spirit in each one of us so we should always light up everyone’s life with love and care and as this festive is a victory over evil so we should always stand with the right. Diwali is special for all of us because we get to spend more time with our loved ones and the glitter that this festival brings in my heart gives me another level of peace and such festive arrives once in a year so we should always celebrate it with our Family and strengthen our bonds."

Ami Trivedi

“Work and party (laughs). So it’s a mix of everything that I love to do. For me not just Diwali but every festival is an excuse, a very beautiful way to be together with your loved ones and the people you care about and have fun with them. It’s a huge difference from the last couple of years since this year we are pandemic free, I would be very much in Mumbai, more specifically at work."

Pragati Mehra

Advertisement

“We have been informed and requested to shoot on Diwali day as now the show airs is 7 days a week…so it’s welcoming laxmi ji on sets..literally and figuratively. For me Diwali is only and always family time. Pandemic or not family is and was always around, so it’s the same. Past 21 years Mumbai has been my home and hometown! The fondest childhood Diwali memories are dressing up and visiting my parents’ clinics for puja, then over to relatives and finally Pooja at home. Khao piyo aur mast raho!"

Advertisement

Hitesh Bharadwaj

“We are planning to celebrate Diwali on the set itself with the unit and team. We’ll have fun, and plan something if we have a day off. Also, I would try to fly back home if we get a leave. Diwali for me it’s a beautiful festival. I still remember how we used to buy new clothes during this time. That was the only time when we used to get all the new things so it was quite exciting for all of us. I guess if we have two days off, I will go to Mathura. I haven’t seen my parents in a long time, and I didn’t get to celebrate Diwali with them last year, so I really want to go and see them this year."

Aniruddh Dave

“I love celebrating Diwali. I will be in Mumbai only. On the day of Diwali, we do Laxmi Pooja and a variety of sweets are made at home. It feels nice and positive. I love wearing kurta and pyjamas so this time I will keep it ethnic. I have never been diet-conscious and it’s festive times so having sweets is a must. I enjoy eating sweets. Wishing you all a very happy Diwali. Be happy and blessed."

Avinash Mukherjee

“Since we were unable to celebrate the previous two years, we shall enjoy it extremely well this year. We will visit all our friends and family members. The Diwali starts a week before the actual Diwali and then we do the Lakshmi Pooja and burst firecrackers. We burn low-noise firecrackers because we must protect the environment as well. We all play cards for Shagun later on."

Mrunal Jain

“The best thing this year is that after two years, we are back to celebrating a festival like Diwali like we used to. That gives you a feeling that your life is back to normal. This Diwali I’m going to buy some gold for my family and some gifts as well. Definitely, I’m taking a break from work and going on a family vacation. We will be doing Laxmi puja and everything."

Mitaali Nag

“Diwali is a festival of celebrating light over darkness. I make sure that every year for Diwali I give the underprivileged a few packs of readymade diyas so that they can light up their homes too. I want to make sure that my little one Rudransh makes this as a habit of helping the less blessed ones light up their homes for Diwali."

Read all the Latest Movies News here