Diwali 2022: Rhea Kapoor Looks Sizzling As She Flaunts Her Curves in Stunning Saree, See Pics

Film producer Rhea Kapoor is one of Bollywood’s best-known fashion mavericks. Known for her edgy, chic, and classic style, Rhea often goes on to set fashion trends with her unique sartorial choices. On the occasion of Diwali, Rhea shared photos of her OOTD from the party that she and her sister Sonam Kapoor hosted. In the pictures, Rhea was seen striking some intense poses on a fancy chair with a royal red background.

For the occasion, Rhea Kapoor donned a sea green saree that is crafted in chandheri silk and lined with red. She opted for a sea green buttoned-up blouse and paired it with a maroonish-coloured dupatta. The saree and the dupatta consisted of delicate gold embellishments that added a royal touch to the outfit.

Rhea Kapoor accessorised her look with a lavender-coloured necklace and earrings with rubies and gold. Her smoky eye makeup with kajal and mascara and dark pink lipstick went perfectly with her outfit. She kept her hair open with a simple middle partition. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “Wrapping up Diwali with my Manisha Melwani who has worked so hard and made me feel so pretty and safe". Take a look at the post below.

Upon sharing the post online, several fans, friends and family of the filmmaker penned sweet messages for the filmmaker. One of the users wrote, “Love you a lot Rhee! You make us who we are! Forever grateful". Another user wrote, “Always on point". A third user wrote, “You always look gorgeous, you’re an inspiration".

Apart from this, the filmmaker has shared several posts and stories on Instagram giving fans a glimpse of her Diwali celebrations this year. Earlier, Rhea Kapoor uploaded a picture of her look where she paired a dhoti with a waistcoat. She captioned the post, “Diwali Szn starts now. My Dhoti and I are ready". Take a look.

On the work front, Rhea Kapoor’s next project stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The film is being penned and directed by Rajesh Krishnan. The project is currently in its early stages and the makers haven’t revealed details about it.

