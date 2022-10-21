Diwali 2022: Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday Gossiping Inside the Car Leaves Netizens Curious

Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday are two star kids that share a close friendship with each other. Their amicable bonds go back in time as they have often talked about some memories from their childhood. With the tinsel town reveling in the Diwali celebrations, the two were captured by the paparazzi at Manish Malhotra’s grand Diwali bash.

In a video shared by a paparazzo Instagram handle, Suhana and Ananya can be seen chilling inside a car talking to each other and giggling. Suhana looked stunning in a glittering golden saree and Ananya sported a black and silver trendy ensemble. Ananya and Suhana left together from the party along with Shanaya Kapoor.

The short video left the audience speculating about what the duo were talking about. One of the netizens tauntingly referred that the Liger star was probably asking Suhana about Aryan Khan ignoring her presence at the Majaa Ma premiere. He wrote, “Aryan uss din bhaav kyu nahi diya mereko ye puch kar batao na? (Why did Aryan ignore me that day)". Another one commented, “Their life struggles maybe". Someone also said, “Why should we bother with what they are gossiping about?"

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Suhana, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The film will also see the debut of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor-Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor. The coming of age film would also introduce fresh faces like Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Yuvraj Menda. The film is slated to release in 2023.

On the other hand, Ananya Panday was recently seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Puri Jagannadh’s sports action film Liger. Now, she is all set to feature opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2 and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaa?

