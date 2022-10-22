Diwali 2022: Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni Pose Together In Traditional Outfits At Karishma Tanna's Bash

Diwali is just around the corner and therefore several Bollywood celebrities have been organsing mega star-studded bashes at their respective residences. After Manish Malhotra and Bhumi Pednekar, actress Karishma Tanna also held a Diwali party at her place on Friday night which was attended by several celebrities. Among others, Sussanne Khan also attended the bash with her beau Arslan Goni.

Sussanne was snapped arriving at Karishma Tanna’s Diwali party with Arslan Goni. The two sported traditional outfits and looked stylish as always. While Sussanne wore a red suit, Arslan sported a black kurta pajama. The duo was seen smiling for the paparazzi as they posed together. Check out the video here:

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni never shy away from posing together and are rather snapped often at various events. Just a few days back, the two attended businessman Bunty Sajdeh’s birthday bash in Mumbai. Prior to this, they also made a stylish appearance at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception.

Sussane Khan was previously married to Hrithik Roshan. The two tied the knot in December 2000 but parted ways in 2013 i.e after 13 years of their marriage. While Sussanne is currently dating Arslan, Hrithik is in a relationship with actress Saba Azad. They now continue to co-parent their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

In August this year, it was reported that Sussanne and Arslan and planning to get married soon. However, Arslan himself rubbished all the speculations and told Hindustan Times, “I don’t want to talk about this. I don’t like talking about my personal life. I don’t know who has spoken about it. Early in the morning, the first tag I saw on Instagram was this. I don’t know who has written about it. Aur unko kahan se pata chala. Unko mein bolunga ke mujhe bhi bata de ke kisne yeh decision liya aur kab aur kaha. I have zero comments on that."

Sussanne Khan is a popular interior designer who also runs an apparel brand - The Label Life. She runs this with Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu.

