Diwali 2022: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Turn Heads in Festive Attire at Manish Malhotra's Bash

The dazzling jodi of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif is really shining bright this Diwali season. The couple, who have been attending back-to-back Bollywood Diwali bashes in eye-grabbing outfits, have taken the internet by storm by their collective charm and attraction evident through pictures and videos captured by the paparazzi. The newly-weds were snapped at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party and needless to say, they had kept pace with their fashion game.

Among the celebs that graced Manish Malhotra’s pad for the Diwali bash were Nora Fatehi, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Malavika Mohanan, Athiya Shetty among many others. But the real showstoppers were Katrina and Vicky as they arrived together in bedazzling ethnic outfits.

While Katrina looked elegant in her pastel green saree with silver borders, Vicky Kaushal complimented her look with his dapper looking all-black bandhgala. Katrina had also accessorised her look with some glittery earrings. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal’s clean-shaven visage smiled infectiously for the cameras.

Earlier this week, Vick-Kat had also stolen the show at Rakesh Taurani’s Diwali Party. While the Sardar Udham Singh actor looked dapper in pitch-black colored kurta seamlessly matched with white churidars and black mojiris, Katrina who has been busy promoting her upcoming film Phone Bhoot grabbed eyeballs in a simple yet elegant red ghaghra that she had donned.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in December last year. The wedding was a private affair with very few guests invited to be a part of it. The relationship was manifested on the Koffee couch. On the work front, Katrina is busy promoting her upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot and Vicky Kaushal has been shooting for Meghana Gulzar’s biopic of late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw titled Sam Bahadur.

