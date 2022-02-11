Diya Aur Baati Hum Fame Deepika Singh's Oops Moment Goes Viral

Television’s popular face Deepika Singh keeps her social media family engaged by sharing tidbits from her everyday life. One such video, which she shared on her Instagram account last year, recently caught attention. In the now-viral video, Deepika can be seen dancing to a popular song Ban Ke Titli Dil Uda from the film Chennai Express.

Deepika captioned the video, “बन के तितली दिल उड़ा "

The reason behind the video garnering everyone’s attention is Deepika’s ‘Oops Moment.’ As she dances to the song in a yellow floral one-piece teamed with white sneakers, her short dress was flying repeatedly due to the strong gust of wind. The actor is dancing with full energy and excitement.

However, while handling her dress, Deepika continued to perform brilliantly. Deepika’s fans are very much liking this video of her, so this video shared last year is now going viral on the internet. Many in the comments were all praised for her performance. Many reacted with love and fire emojis.

If you are unversed, Deepika attained popularity after her stint of Star Plus daily soap Diya Aur Baati Hum. She played the role of Sandhya, an educated woman, who wishes to become an IPS officer. However, despite the stiff opposition from her in-laws, she is able to achieve her dream with the help of her husband.

Deepika Singh, born on July 26, 1989, in Delhi married Rohit Raj Goyal, the director of the serial Diya Aur Baati Hum on May 2, 2014.

On 20 May 2018, Deepika gave birth to her first son Soham. After Diya Aur Baati Hum, Deepika also played a cameo role in the sequel of this serial Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji.

