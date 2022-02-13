DJ Akbar Sami Returns With Valentine's Day Special Romantic Number Tu Meri Senorita

DJ Akbar Sami is back with his new single Tu Meri Senorita. The romantic track that has been released ahead of Valentine’s Day, features DJ Akbar Sami and Ukrainian model Natalie Lazurenko. DJ Akbar Sami has created songs like Jalwa, Jalwa 2 and Jadoo and official Bollywood remixes in movies such as Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Wanted, Partner, Bhool Bhulaiya, The Train, Fool n Final, Heyy Baby, Namaste London. After a brief break, he is back latest musical offering, Tu Meri Senorita.

Talking about his Tu Meri Senorita and what took him so long to return with a song, Sami told News18, “It was because of COVID. I created this song 4 years ago, and we were going to release it. We were also looking for a music company, and suddenly Covid happened. I was willing to do the mixing for the song, but we couldn’t find studios during the pandemic. And even the technicians went to their hometown. Another reason why the song got delayed is that I got stuck in the US for nearly 5 to 6 months during the pandemic. And when I came back, I had to rework on the entire track, as the sound becomes old."

Advertisement

The three-minute-thirty-five second song shows DJ Akbar and Natalie as two lovers who had to go apart because of some reason. The whole song chronicles the memories the two had, and finally them meeting each other. The peppy number is a love anthem for the ones struck by Cupid.

Check the song here:

Talking about his experience with working with Natalie in the song, Sami said, “She is very expressive and she dances really well. She has a done a great job in the song’s video - and her expressions, movement and her dancing are perfectly suiting the song’s mood."

Advertisement

The song has been shot at 3 different beaches in Goa - Mandrem Beach, Morjim Beach and Baga Beach. While speaking of the shooting location of the song, Sami shared a fun fact related to music composers Salim Sulaiman who launched the poster of the song. He said, “Salim Sulaiman watched the song’s video they assumed that the song’s been shot in the Europe. However, that is not the case."

Advertisement

Tu Meri Senorita has been composed and sung by Akbar Sami, along with additional vocals by Grammy Award winner Tanvi Shah. The song directed by Adnan Ali, has been penned by Honey Pahwa. The song has been produced by Running Water Films in association with Charizma Entertainment. The song was released on YouTube on February 12.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.