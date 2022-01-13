DJ KJ's Latest Album Orion Receives Overwhelming Response; Songs Viral

Kavinder Jana, aka DJ KJ, is well-known in the industry for his exciting music. He has recently released a new album titled Orion. As soon as it was released, it began to win over the hearts of people. Kavinder began his career as a DJ and considers music his life. He has carved a niche for himself in the realm of music. He is a well-known DJ, who has produced chart-topping songs as well as Bollywood remixes.

From Bollywood songs to Punjabi music, DJ KJ wants to learn about as much as possible. He earned his reputation by producing well-known Bollywood and Pollywood mashup albums, pouring his love and devotion into his fresh work, Orion. He expressed pride during the release, saying he was looking forward to continuing to work on it.

He further said that with the release of his first original mashup, Issa Bounce, he received a lot of positive feedback from the audience. People are also responding well to his recently released album. He hopes that, in addition to living up to the audience’s expectations, he entertains them in the right way.

DJ KJ states confidently that everything runs smoothly at his events since he is proficient in audio and video. His debut single, Issa Bounce, was released on YouTube. The beats of the song quickly elevate your spirits and transfer you to the realm of electronic music.

KJ’s musical journey has taken him to several countries throughout the world, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Hong Kong. The well-known musician embodies both joyful emotions and an energising attitude. With his hand on the console, KJ takes command of a party and spreads his power all over the globe.

