DJ R Nation is Here With Four Original Tracks. Details Inside

Ravinder Singh Lochan, aka DJ R Nation, is a popular name among music lovers. His unwavering love for EDM and devotion to music have increased his popularity across India. He is a renowned Punjabi music producer, who has created countless tracks with a touch of electronic music cultures. Apart from being a music producer, he is mainly responsible for the selection, mixing, and sequencing of a song. He is now planning to do more live events across India in the coming days. DJ R Nation has asserted that he has a “lot of surprises" for music lovers. The singer also said that that he is working with talented actors on some new tracks that will be released in the coming days.

One of the most renowned DJs in the music industry, DJ R Nation has released 13 remix albums and created four original tracks. Within a short period, his music has been praised by fans and companions alike. DJ R Nation is renowned for his scintillating mix of Bollywood, Punjabi, and Hip-Hop songs that have received high praise across the globe. Among the many other releases, he has worked on songs like Manzil, Zindagi Mili Hai, and Badmaash Look. DJ R Nation has gained a tremendous fan following by mixing Bollywood music with English and Punjabi songs. He has more than 48,000 followers on Instagram.

In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, he explained what is the meaning of music in his life. DJ R Nation said, “Music is my life. It is a medium for me to connect with myself and with my audience. I believe it is something that has a healing touch. Music makes you feel calm and relaxed, and it nourishes your soul."

DJ R Nation added that the music builds a spiritual connection that helps him focus while composing. He has promised his fans that he will continue to provide them with groovy mixes of Bollywood, Punjabi, and hip-hop music.

