DJ Tillu Fame Neha Shetty Looks Ravishing In Her New Year Outfit, See Pics

Telugu actress Neha Shetty made her acting debut with the Kannada film Mungaru Male 2. Thereafter, she went on to star in Telugu films such as Mehbooba, Gully Rowdy and DJ Tillu. Apart from her outstanding acting skill, the 23-year-old is also known for her impeccable fashion choices. She often posts her pictures from photoshoots on social media. Recently, the DJ Tillu actress has made head turns with her New Year post. In the picture, Neha is rocking a monochrome halter neck crop top with a plunging neckline. She is seen sitting in a restaurant with an aesthetic background. She opted for subtle makeup and kept her hair open as she posed for the camera. Sharing the snap, the actress wished everyone “Happy New Year" in the caption.

The picture went viral in no time. Her fans showered compliments in the comment session.

This is not the first time the actress has surprised her fans. Only a few days ago, the diva shared a few pictures in an all-black outfit. She slayed in a black bra, with an uber-cool cropped shirt, which was left unbuttoned, over black pants. Sharing the photos, the actress called herself a “December baby." Neha captioned her post, “Since forever isn’t forever, let’s just vibe till whenever."

Neha went for a no-makeup makeup look, adding glossy pink lipstick with a hint of kohl under her eyes. She completed her look with open, curly tresses.

Her fans showered heart and fire emojis in the comment box.

Neha was recently seen in the box-office hit film, DJ Tilu. The romantic, crime comedy movie is directed by debutant Vimal Krishna, who co-wrote it with Siddhu Jonnalagadda and produced by Sithara Entertainments. The music for this film is composed by S Thaman, while the lyrics are written by Sricharan Pakala and Ram Miriyala.

Currently, Neha is pumped up for the release of her next, titled Bedurulanka 2012. This upcoming movie is directed by Clax. This Telugu-language action drama features Kartikeya Gummakonda in the lead role. Bedurulanka 2012 is expected to hit the big screen in the early months of this year.

