Dnyanada Ramtirthkar Is A 'Royal Beauty' In This Traditional Attire, See Pics

Marathi actress Dnyanada Ramtirthkar, who stepped into Marathi cinema with her debut film Dhaurala, is a prominent figure in the television industry. An active user of social media, she often posts updates about her upcoming serials and shares glimpses of the shows as well.

Recently, Dnyanada dropped some stunning pictures on Instagram in ethnic wear which has created a buzz. Fans are unable to stop gushing about how elegant she looks in the pictures.

Draped in a red khadi chiffon saree by clothing brand Aura Benaras, the actress looked no less than royalty. The intricate works of embroidery on the saree and blouse were worth noticing too. Dnyanada accessorised her look with shiny bangles in one hand a beautiful crescent-shaped Maharashtrian-styled nose ring.

The actress struck a regal pose for the next snap as she faced away from the camera. The flower garland tucked into her hair along with the tiny crescent bindi, completed her traditional Marathi look.

Fans are left stunned at Dnyanada’s ethnic photoshoots. They have showered compliments on the actress’ comments section. While one user wrote, “This post is screaming aesthetic" another called Dnyanada a “royal beauty".

Marathi actress Reshma Shinde also did not refrain from commenting on Dnyanada’s spellbinding photos. “Stunning," she wrote.

Dnyanada has garnered a huge fan following after her role as Apoorva, aka Appu in the Marathi series Thipkyaya Rangoli. Dnyanada and her co-star Chetan Vadnere’s on-screen chemistry is widely loved by audiences.

Apart from Thipkyaya Rangoli, Dnyanada is also currently seen in the Marathi web series Secrets of Gavaskar.

