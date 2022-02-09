Dnyaneshwar Mauli Fame Nidhi Rasane to Play Durga on This New Marathi Show

The viewers of Colors Marathi will soon be treated to a new show Lek Majhi Durga, Said to be a remake of the Hindi series, Shakti-Astitva ki Ehsas which starred Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik. The central character, who is an intersex woman, is named Durga. The promos are already out and viewers are wondering who the female lead in the Marathi version is going to be. We have the answer, though.

The promo prominently features a fort around which the story is based. Nidhi Mayur Rasane will be playing the role of Durga on the show. Nidhi had earlier appeared in Dnyaneshwar Mauli on Colors Marathi. She had essayed the role of young Mukti and garnered a lot of appreciation for it. The promo has got the viewers very excited, and they are eagerly waiting for the show to air.

Advertisement

According to reports, Nidhi Rasane is a resident of Mumbai and is still a student. She is currently studying at the Tilaknagar Shikshan Prasarak Mandal in Dombivali. Nidhi, who is a very bright student, has participated in various cultural events in the school.

Her participation in extra-curricular activities gave her the opportunity to play an important role in the Dnyaneshwar Mauli series. It’s to be seen how the audience reacts to her new avatar in the show. It is the first time she is going to be the lead character in a show.

Hemangi Kavi and actor Sushil Inamdar are also essaying important roles in the show. Hemangi will be seen in the role of Durga’s mother. The series will hit the small screen on February 14.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.