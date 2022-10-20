Home » News » Movies » Do Punjabi Ek Frame Vich! Shehnaaz Gill and Vicky Kaushal Are All Smiles In This Latest Pic

Do Punjabi Ek Frame Vich! Shehnaaz Gill and Vicky Kaushal Are All Smiles In This Latest Pic

Shehnaaz Gill and Vicky Kaushal recently met each other at producer Ramesh Taurani and his wife Varsha's Diwali party.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: October 20, 2022, 11:32 IST

Mumbai, India

Shehnaaz Gill poses with Vicky Kaushal in these pictures. (Photos: Instagram)
Shehnaaz Gill poses with Vicky Kaushal in these pictures. (Photos: Instagram)

There’s no doubt in saying that Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal and Punjabi heartthrob Shehnaaz Gill are two of the most loved celebrities. Recently, the two actors bumped into each other as they attended Ramesh Taurani and his wife Varsha’s Diwali party. After meeting Vicky, Shehnaaz Gill took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures with Uri: The Surgical Strike actor.

In the pictures, Shehnaaz and Vicky were seen twinning in black and they flaunted their million-dollar smiles for the lens. While Shehnaaz looked prettiest in a black saree, Vicky sported a dapper look in a black kurta. The duo was seen hugging each other and posing for the clicks. Shehnaaz gave a perfect caption to her pictures with Vicky Kaushal and wrote, “Hun bani na gal ….. 2 punjabi ek frame vch" along with a red heart emoji.

Soon after the pictures were shared on social media, fans flooded the comments section with heart emojis and showered love on two of their favourite actors. While one of the fans wrote, ‘so beautiful’, another social media user called these pics ‘precious’.

While Vicky is already a popular Bollywood name, Shehnaaz Gill is now all set to enter the industry too. She is currently working on Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which will be her Bollywood debut movie. Helmed and penned by Farhad Samji and Sajid Nadiadwala respectively, the film also stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati and Parth Siddhpura among others. The film will hit theatres on Eid next year.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal has a number of projects in his pipeline too. He is currently working on Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. Besides this, he will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

