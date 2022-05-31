Do You Know How Much Chevella Ravi Kumar Aka Bithiri Sathi Earns In A Month?

Indian TV anchor, reporter, and actor Chevella Ravi Kumar, who rose to fame with his TV pseudonym, Bithiri Sathi, has recently hit the headlines for his remuneration. Due to the high demand for parody videos on current political developments, as well as other trending topics, the TV channels are making huge offers and opportunities to the anchor.

According to the news circulating on the internet, Chevella Ravi Kumar is said to be getting higher remuneration as compared to some of the top anchors in Tollywood. The total remuneration of the anchor is said to be between 5 to 7 lakh per month. He is charging around Rs 2 lakh for a single interview.

For the unversed, Bithiri Sathi is a title character played by Chevella Ravi Kumar. The character is an intellectually disabled person and part of the daily news, Teenmaar News, on the Telugu news channel, V6 News. In the show, Ravi, in his Bithiri Sathi’s character, along with the host, Savithri, asks hilarious questions of celebrities in a vernacular Telangana dialect. Ravi’s news programme, which is a parody of current affairs, politicians, and the entertainment industry is a huge hit among the masses.

Coming to his acting career, Ravi made his Tollywood debut in the 2007 Telugu drama, Seema Sastry, wherein he played a side role.

In 2017, Ravi progressed in his acting career as he acted in three movies. Meanwhile, his performance during the audio launch for Rana Daggubatti and Kajal Aggarwal-starrer Nene Raju Nene Mantri was well-received by the audience.

Moreover, Ravi has also performed a rap song, titled Anti-Virus, for 2017 New Year’s Eve, which was released on December 29, 2017, on YouTube.

