Do You Know How Much Samantha Ruth Prabhu Charges for an Instagram Post? Find it Here

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was last seen in an item song alongside Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise, is at the peak of her popularity. And the actor can very well carry a project on her shoulders. Reports say that Samantha charges around Rs 20 lakh for promotional posts on Instagram. Earlier, the actor used to charge Rs 10 lakh for a promotional post.

If you scroll through Samantha’s Instagram account, one can see one promotional post for every three to four normal posts. According to the reports, the charge is doubled or even tripled if Samantha has to do a special photoshoot or video shoot.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha has several projects lined up.

Samantha will be next seen in Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara starrer Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film is a triangular romantic comedy-drama film written and directed by Vignesh Shivan and bankrolled by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios.

The film is slated to be released on 28 April 2022.

Samantha will also feature in the titular role in Gunasekhar’s film Shaakuntalam. The film is based on Kalidasa’s play Shakuntala The film will feature Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of the Puru Dynasty along with Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Gautami, Aditi Balan, and Ananya Nagalla in supporting roles.

Shaakuntalam was announced in October 2020 by Gunasekhar. The film’s production began in February 2021 and was completed in August 2021. Ramoji Film City, Ananthagiri Hills, and Gandipet Lake are among the locations depicted in the film.

Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan’s directorial Yashoda will also star Samantha as the eponymous character.

Mani Sharma has composed the music for Yashoda, while cinematography and editing have been handled by M Sukumar and Marthand K Venkatesh respectively. The film’s shooting started in December 2021.

Samatha has also been roped opposite Varun Dhawan in Citadel helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Samantha will also star in Philip John’s film Arrangements of Love. The film follows the storyline of a novel of the same name written by Timeri N Murari.

According to the reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Devarakonda have teamed up for Majili fame director Siva Nirvana’s upcoming project. Set in the backdrop of Kashmir, Shiva Nirvana’s film is expected to be an intense love story.

