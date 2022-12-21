Do You Know How Much This Stylish Vijay Deverakonda Watch Cost?

Vijay Deverakonda has been nothing short of a heartthrob. The actor has done phenomenally well. He recently appeared on the cover page of the recent issue of Harper’s Bazaar and shared a series of photos on Instagram. In the first snap of the album, Vijay donned a printed white shirt with black pants layered with a black coat. He added a black watch and an untied printed tie to his look. He looked handsome as he smiled at the camera.

The second picture is one where he is wearing a pink suit, paired with two buttoned-down white shirt showing off his well-built chest. He completed the look with the white watch. The last photo is of him wearing a chic printed coat with velvet pants paired with a grey watch.

He penned the caption of the post, “When I see (eyes emoji) you, I feel the tension in my heart, when I see (eyes emojis) you, even my words falter, it’s not fear, it’s the mad love for u. I love you with all my heart."

From all the dashing photos of Vijay, the eagle eye fans noticed that the Dear Comrade actor is wearing stylish watches and it’s making rounds now. The Cartier watch is estimated to cost around Rs 30 lakh.

Take a look at the post here:

Vijay, in the interview with Harper’s Bazaar, opened up about his relationship with women in his life and even talked about his relationship. He stated that he shares a strong bond with the women in his life. According to Vijay, the most masculine men are always surrounded by the strongest women.

“I have a very strong relationship with the women in my life, and all of them have played a significant role in my upbringing. My mother, my grandmother, and all the teachers growing up in boarding school were women who played a major part in making me the man I am today," he added.

Speaking about his relationships, Vijay mentioned that he has been lucky when it comes to women, with the few relationships he has been in.

Vijay is rumoured to be dating Rashmika Mandanna. However, the duo has dodged to comment on the same. On the work front, Vijay will be seen in Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Jana Gana Mana in the pipeline.

