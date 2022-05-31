Do You Know How The Extraordinary Bridge Scene Was Shot in RRR? See Video

The fever of RRR is still on the minds of the audience. The SS Rajamoulie film grabbed the eyeballs with the amazing storyline and majestic acting. RRR has broken a lot of records in the past few months. Looking at the unbelievable action scenes, the audience was left scratching their heads in wonder. One such scene that gave everyone goosebumps was the iconic bridge scene from the film. The sequence was shot to show the dramatic meeting of Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Recently, the makers of the film spilled the beans on the secret behind the scene.

“To bring the impossible forces close together, our director SS Rajamouli thought of this impossible bridge sequence and made the impossible possible!!" read the Twitter caption.

Advertisement

The people behind RRR posted a video on YouTube with a detailed version of the making of the bridge scene. The VFX technique used in the scene was revealed step by step. The video also gave a glimpse of the off-screen look and on-screen result.

The intense scene is a visual treat to the audience as Ram Charan and Jr NTR meets for the first time in the film to save the life of a child amid fire and deep waters.

Social media users reacted to the behind-the-scenes footage and praised the RRR team for bringing the extraordinary marvel to the screens. One of the users wrote, “Great work by your team, it doesn’t show anywhere not even one sec as a CG"

Advertisement

Another one commented, “Really hats off to you team, you people deserve all the accolades you are getting."

Advertisement

Talking about RRR, the film starred Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris as female leads alongside Ram Charan and Jr NTR. RRR received praise from all corners and managed to earn more than Rs 1,100 crores worldwide till April this year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.