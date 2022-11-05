Do You Know Janhvi Kapoor Was Impressed By Sara Ali Khan’s Dressing Sense As A Kid?

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have been ruling over a million hearts. However, do you know that these star kids are also best friends? The duo once appeared on Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s reality quiz show, The Big Picture where Janhvi revealed her first impression of meeting Sara at an award function. A picture from the award night has now gone viral which captures the younger version of Sara Ali Khan.

During the program, held in the year 2021, Ranveer had asked Janhvi how she and Sara became good friends. In reply, Janhvi recalled the first time she saw Sara. Pulling a leg at the Kedarnath actress Janhvi had shared that Sara was throwing tantrums like a “heroine" back then.

“I met Sara for the first time at an award function. I had tagged along with Mumma and we were very young. I still remember Sara was sitting with Amrita aunty, baar baar heroine waale nakhre kar rahi thi," said Janhvi.

Remembering that fateful day, the Dhadak actress further added that she was impressed by the way Sara carried her traditional outfit and gestured how she flipped her hair with elegance, which made Janhvi want to become her friend. “She was wearing a saree or salwar kameez at that time, I think. She did it with such elegance, I wanted to become her friend," admitted Janhvi.

The vintage picture captured a young Sara Ali Khan, dressed in an ethnic red salwar-kameez suit, sitting in the lap of her mother Amrita Singh.Pertaining to Janhvi’s comments earlier in the reality show, the childhood picture of the Kedarnath actress, from the star-studded event, has started doing rounds on the Internet now. An Instagram account named RetroBollywood dropped the snap on the photo-sharing application on Sara’s 27th birthday on August 12. The picture captured a young Sara Ali Khan, dressed in an ethnic red salwar-kameez suit.

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor have more than once shelled out major BFF goals on social media. Both of them also recently appeared in a short and fun video of Amazon Prime’s House of The Dragon promo video. Here are some fun-filled pictures of the stunning divas together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Sara and Janhvi are busy with their individual films. While Janhvi’s most-recent survival thriller film Mili has been faring well at the box office, Sara will next be seen in director Laxman Utekar’s untitled film alongside Vicky Kaushal.

