Do You Know Keerthy Suresh's Jaw-Dropping Remuneration For A Film?

Keerthy Suresh is currently basking in the success of her latest films Sarkari Vaaru Pata, Mahanti, and Saani Kaayidham. The diva is not only always in talk for her films but also for her mesmerising style statements. But do you know how much the actress makes for a film?

According to reports, the diva charges around Rs. 2.5 to Rs. 3 crore for a single film. The actress, who will be seen with Nani in Dasara next, has reportedly charged around Rs 3 crore for the film. The Srikanth Odella directorial has been produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which starred Keerthy with Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, was released on May 12. The Parasuram Petla was produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Keerthy’s film Vaashi, which hit the theatres on June 17, has been liked by people for her chemistry with Thomas. One of the fans commented, “Trailer shows a comedy love drama but behind it, there lies a professional vengeance that leads to mystery file Keerthy Suresh and Tovino Thomas finally comes up with a face to face performance. VAASHI."

The film is produced by her father Suresh Kumar under the banner of Poly Junior Pictures and Indian Movie Makers.

