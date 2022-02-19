Do You Know? Music Composer Gangai Amaran Penned Lyrics Of Many Hit Tamil Songs

Gangai Amaran has worked as a music composer, singer, lyricist, writer, actor and film director in Tamil films. Though he is famous for composing music in several hit Tamil films, he has also proved his talent as a lyricist. The lyrics of songs penned by him continue to be loved by film buffs.

Gangai started his career as a lyricist with the film 16 Vayathinile in 1977. He wrote the lyrics of the songs Sendhoora Poove composed by his younger brother and music legend Ilaiyaraaja. Next year, he wrote the lyrics of Poovarasam Poothachu song for the film Kizhakke Pogum Rail. The lyrics of the song talked about human love and interest in nature and wildlife. The lyrics of his songs are full of elements from rural life.

Gangai penned down the lyrics of four songs – Kaatril Enthan, Aasaiya Kaathula, Sinorita, Oru Iniya manathu for 1980 film Johnny. The movie starring Rajinikanth, Sridevi and Deepa in lead roles was a big hit of its time. All the four songs were based on different situations in the movie. These songs played a huge role in bringing the crowd to theatres. Ilaiyaraaja had composed the songs of the film.

Most of the songs written by Gangai were composed by Ilaiyaraaja. He had written many songs that were composed by Ilaiyaraja. This started with 16 Vayathinile in 1977 and went on till Villu Paattukaaran, which released in 1992. His last work as a lyricist was for Poochandi song in Massu Engira Masilamani movie in 2015.

Gangai is the father of filmmaker and actor Venkat Prabhu and singer, composer Premji Amaren. Composers Karthik Raja, Yuvan Shankar Raja, singer Bhavatharini and costume designer Vasuki Bhaskar are his relatives.

