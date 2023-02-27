Last September, Tamil actress Mahalakshmi married producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran. Their wedding was a lavish event, attended by their closest companions and relatives. Since then, the couple has never missed a chance to give fans major couple goals via their social media PDA. Recently, Ravindar Chandrasekaran posted an image of them in a car. While Ravindar seems busy talking, the selfie queen Mahalakshmi grabs a candid picture with her beau.

In the picture, Mahalakshmi dons a yellow circle suit with a minimal makeup look. On the other hand, Ravindar continues his casual style. The director captions, “Are you the yellow-coloured deer baby… Is it a little girl wearing yellow chudidhar…. But I am the baby elephant who enjoys your life. Happy Weekend Pondatiiiiiiiii"

Seeing her picture posted on his Instagram with her nickname, Mahalakshmi comments, “You are always my Chella Kutty.’’ She adds a kiss and heart emoticons after the comment. It seems Mahalakshmi calls Ravindar Chella Kutty and Mr. Chandrasekaran call Mahalakshmi Pondatii. Another user wrote, “Nice pic sir and the caption also blows your heart. Is this your nickname?"

An old post uploaded by Ravindar Chandrasekaran has recently reappeared on social media and is receiving a lot of attention. The producer and his wife Mahalakshmi shared a sweet picture soon after getting married. Ravindar looked dapper in a white kurta-pajama, with a matching embellished overcoat while the actress was wearing a stunning red lehenga in the picture. In front of a rose-adorned heart-shaped building, the couple stood for photos. Ravindar shared a post on Instagram captioning, “Vr not made for each other. V r mad of each other."

One of the users commented, “Bless you both with the best health, wealth, prosperity, and all the abundance in this Universe," after seeing the picture and sending his best wishes to the couple. “Made for each other," exclaimed another. Many more people used red heart emojis to cover the comment section.

Mahalakshmi was first married to Anil Neredimilli. The duo was blessed with a boy Sachin. On the other side, Ravindar first married R Shanti.

Ravindra is a well-known name in the Tamil film business on the professional front. He has provided funding for several well-known films, including Sidihuna Ennanu and Murungaikai.

