Actor-politician Taraka Ratna, the cousin of Tollywood superstar Jr NTR, is currently hospitalised after he fainted during padayatra in Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh. The actor is admitted to a hospital and is being treated by a special team of doctors at Narayana Hrudayalaya in Bengaluru. The family members of the Saridhi actor have informed the fans that there is improvement in his health. The Narayana Hrudayalaya releases a health bulletin to update the media on Taraka’s health.

According to Taraka Ratna’s recent CT scan results, the physicians discovered excessive amounts of creatinine in the actor’s body. As a result, doctors began giving Taraka dialysis in the ICU. His health is still critical and he is now receiving ventilator support. It remains to be seen how he reacts to the therapy, though. Taraka Ratna is also likely to contest upcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh. However, it depends upon his health condition. On many occasions, the actor has admitted that his entry into the political world and cinematography was because of his father.

Advertisement

Moreover, both of them shared a beautiful bond of two best friends and later as dad and son as claimed by Taraka Ratna in an interview. Nandamuri Mohana, since his childhood, was attracted to the art of cinematography and used to indulge in the production affairs of Trivikram Rao. While completing his graduation in cinematography, the actor honed his photography skills and became an assistant cameraman in the movie Daana Veera Soora Karna.

After that, he began working as a cinematographer on the NTR-starrer Anuraga Dewata, which was produced by Ramakrishna Cine Studios and directed by Tatineni Rama Rao. For movies like Sreenatha Kavisarvabhaumudu, which featured his brother Samrat Ashoka in his final days, he handled the cinematography. He worked as a cinematographer for the Venkatesh film Srinivasa Kalyanam in addition to Nandamuri heroes. Soon the cinematography style of Nandamuri Mohana was admired by many producers.

Read all the Latest Movies News here