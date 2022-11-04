Do You Know That Mahesh Babu Holds a Unique Record at The US Box Office?

Superstar Mahesh babu is undoubtedly one of the most popular faces in south cinema. The actor who entered Tollywood as the successor of Superstar Krishna never looked back. His films have set a bar at the box office not only in India but across the world, and not many have been able to replicate it.

Of the 27 films in which he acted as a hero, 11 films have collected 1 million dollars in the US market. Mahesh Babu has created a record for the highest number of films grossing 1 million dollars in the US market. It is not a common thing to collect 1 million dollars in 9 films in a row at the American box office. Let’s take a look at some of the films.

Starting with Dookudu, was a 2011 Indian Telugu-language action comedy film directed by Srinu Vaitla and written by Vaitla, Kona Venkat, and Gopimohan. The film collected 1 million US dollars in the US market.

Later in 2014, Agadu, a Telugu-language action comedy film directed by Srinu Vaitla, was released. Then came Srimanthudu in 2015 which won millions of hearts and amazing responses from critics as well as fans.

And now, Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film with director Trivikram announced on Thursday that it will be released on April 28, 2023. The film, tentatively titled SSMB28, reunites the actor with the director for the third time after Athadu and Khaleja.

Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in SSMB28, which is produced by S Radha Krishna of Haarika and Hassine Creations.

The production company announced the news via social media with a special video.

