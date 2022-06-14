Do You Know The Reason Why Ekta Kapoor Is Still Unmarried?

Ekta Kapoor, who celebrated her 47th birthday last week, has been the undisputed queen of TV soaps for decades now. At one point, daily soaps, produced by her company Balaji Telefilms, dominated the primetime slots on most channels. Though many of her serials revolved around marriage dramas and family conflict, Ekta herself has remained unmarried.

Her single status has been a source of a lot of gossip and scrutiny, but she has maintained that she does not want to marry. Ekta has a son through surrogacy. However, there was a time in her life when Ekta indeed wanted to get married. So, what actually changed? Well, she answered in an interview.

In an interview with a media portal, Ekta revealed that she decided to remain unmarried following her father’s, the veteran yesteryear actor Jeetendra, advice. When Ekta was younger, she told her dad she desired to get married. Jeetendra told her that she could either have a married life and party as much as she wants or choose to work with dedication. Ekta decided to choose work. She also said that many of her married friends are now single and that she has seen many divorces through the years.

Ekta Kapoor, although having decided against marriage, wanted to be a parent so she became a mother through surrogacy. She named her son Ravi Kapoor after her dad Jeetendra, whose real name is Ravi Kapoor.

It is interesting to note that Ekta’s brother actor Tusshar Kapoor has not married as well and is also a father to a child through surrogacy. His son is named Lakshya. Both the siblings are enjoying single parenthood and are content with it.

