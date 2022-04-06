Do You Know The True Story of Kolar Gold Fields on Which KGF is Based? Read Here

Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is all set for release on April 14. After the massive success of KGF: Chapter 1, there are huge expectations of its sequel. The reason? The cinema goers were hooked to the story of the gold mine where workers were exploited.

However, there is sometimes some amount of truth in fiction and not everyone knows that the story of KGF or Kolar Gold Fields is also somewhat real. The film is inspired by real-life events. The real story, though, dates back way more than shown in the film. The history of the mine on which the film KGF is based is more than 100 years old.

According to a report in DNA, the excavation goes back 121 years and it is said that in all this time, 900 tonnes of gold has come out from the mine here. Kolar Gold Fields is located in the Southeast region of Karnataka.

Lieutenant John Warren of the British Government wrote an article about KGF, saying that its history begins in 1799 when Tipu Sultan was killed by the British in the battle of Srirangapatna. After a few years, this land was given to the state of Mysore, but the British kept the right to survey the land of Kolar with themselves.

According to Warren’s account, during the Chola Empire, people dug gold by hand to extract gold. Warren used to lure the villagers to Kolar to dig for gold, but he found very little gold. So later modern technology was used, but it was of no use. On the contrary, many workers lost their lives. Exhausted, the British government stopped the excavations.

In 1871, after Levally read Warren’s article, he decided to excavate it again. In 1873, Levelly obtained permission to excavate from the Maharaja of Mysore and in 1875 the excavation started again. Torches and lanterns were used to light the mine. This light was not enough, so Lovely first arranged for electricity here.

According to media reports, the lure of gold was such that KGF became the first region in India to have active electricity. In 1902, 95 percent of the gold was mined with the help of technology. The mine employed 30,000 workers. Levelli’s experiment was successful, and vast amounts of gold began to be extracted from the mines.

KGF: Chapter 2 releases on April 14 and also stars Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon along with Srinidhi.

