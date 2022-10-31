Do you Know Where and What Puneeth Rajkumar Ate While Shooting For Gandhada Gudi?

Late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar has once again stirred fond memories of himself among fans after his final film Gandhada Gudi was released in the theatres on October 28. Puneeth admirers have been flocking to the theatres just to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor one last time. Unquestionably, the film has been creating waves in the movie halls, garnering heaps of praise from fans and critics alike. As the constant buzz around Puneeth’s docu-feature film refuses to simmer down, another interesting revelation has come to the forefront.

In the film, Puneeth has embarked on an arduous journey, hiking through the dense forests of Karnataka and exploring the underwater biodiversity of the region. Puneeth was also accompanied by his wife Aswini during the filming.

According to reports, Puneeth went on a short trek with Ashwini at 4 in the morning during the shooting tenure of Gandhada Gudi. After the trek was complete the couple came down a hill and landed in a village. Puneeth, known to be a food aficionado, had lunch at the village itself. The late actor and his wife devoured a hearty home-cooked meal served on banana leaves at that time while sitting on a mud floor.

Even while filming for Gandhada Gudi, Puneeth would cook and consume only locally-made food. Reports further suggest that Appu never said no to food, enjoying every bit of it to the fullest. He was also a fan of the traditional Mughlai dish - biryani.

Earlier, as a means of promotion for Gandhada Gudi, the makers of the film arranged a food festival named Flavors of Gandhada Gudi in Karnataka. The festival held on October 22 and 23 witnessed the participation of street food vendors as well as many five-star hotels. Special cuisines and delicacies loved by Puneeth were also prepared during the two-day food event.

