Do You Know Who Is Wink Girl Priya Prakash Varrier’s Celebrity Crush?

Actress Priya Prakash Varrier has successfully charmed her way into the hearts of millions with her deadly wink from the film Oru Aadar Love. Priya, who became a social media sensation overnight has not looked back ever since. She has worked in several Tamil, Telegu, and Malayalam movies. An avid social media user, the 22-year-old makes sure to keep her fans posted on her upcoming projects, giving glimpses of her exclusive photoshoot and travel diaries.

Just like we common folk have various celebrity crushes, it seems that our wink girl also has a secret crush on one of the leading actors in Tamil cinema. The man is none other than the multi-talented actor Dhanush.

The 67th Filmfare Awards South was held on October 9 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre. Priya Prakash Varrier also attended the event. The star-studded night saw a large turnout of Tamil, Telegu, Malayalam, and Kannada film stars including Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Dev Mohan, Suriya, Mrunal Thakur, Sai Pallavi and R Madhavan.

During an interview with Zoom TV, Priya revealed that she had the biggest crush on Dhanush and wished to be cast opposite him in a film. Here is the viral video for you to check out:

Dressed in a dazzling embroidered saree with ethnic jewelry, Priya exuded grace and elegance. Upon being asked to name her favorite South star from the film industry whom she wished to work with and had a crush on, Priya, without any hesitance, replied that it was “100 percent" Dhanush.

The video has been widely circulated on social media as fans can’t wait to catch the two stars on-screen.

The actress has a couple of projects lined up in her kitty. She will next be seen in the Kannada film Vishnu Priya alongside Takur R Baragi, and Shreyas Manju. Besides Vishnu Priya, the Tollywood beauty is also a part of director Prasanth Mambully’s Sridevi Bungalow. The film also stars Aseem Ali Khan, Garima Agarwal, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Arbaaz Khan, and Mukesh Rishi.

