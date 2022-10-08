Ranbir Kapoor To Virat Kohli, Know The Watches These Superstars Own

Bollywood actors keep making headlines for everything that happens in their lives. And this time, there is buzz around their luxurious lifestyle, which is known to everyone.

Every artist has his style and individual fashion sense, which draws people’s attention to them. Bollywood celebrities spend the majority of their money on not only their car collection but also on their accessories like watches. Today we have curated a list of actors who own the most expensive watches in the industry.

Staring with Ranbir Kapoor, the owner of million-dollar properties, has three expensive watches, the first of which is an Audemars Piguet Roya for Rs 14 lakh. The second watch is called Ressence Type 1, and it costs Rs 14.18 lakh. He also has a Richard Mille RM 028 Automatic Rose Gold Diver worth Rs 1.12 crores.

Next up on the list is Saif Ali Khan, the Nawab of Bollywood. Saif is fond of expensive watches and he has A Lange & Söhne Lange and Grand Lange 1 “Luminous" white gold watches. Lange & Söhne Lange’s price of this watch is Rs.24.93 Lakh and Grand Lange 1 “Luminous" price is Rs.14.40 Lakh.

Aamir Khan is also fond of expensive watches and has a special watch named Vacheron Constantin Overseas World Time which is silver and blue. The speciality of this watch is that this shows 37 different time zones and its price is Rs 27.80 lakh.

Coming up to Ranveer Singh, who is known for his amazing style statements. The actor owns a Franck Müller V45 Vanguard Yachting Rose Gold and Diamond watch. The price of this watch is around Rs 40 lakh.

Shahrukh Khan owns three expensive ultra-premium watches from Rolex and each cost around Rs 10 lakh.

Last but not the least, Virat Kohli owns the most expensive watch in India. Among the many in his collection, he has a special watch associated with the cosmos of motor racing. He is the proud owner of Rolex Daytona Rainbow Everose Gold, which is worth INR 2 Crore.

