Do You Know Why Chiranjeevi Started His Own Blood Bank? Ram Charan Answers

Telugu star Ram Charan has tasted both success and failure this year with RRR proving to be a big-time blockbuster while Acharya failed to impress. Currently, he is shooting for RC15 with Shankar and has just finished the international schedule of the film. And just after coming back to India, Ram Charan has just had an honour conferred upon him.

The actor received the True Legend - Future of Young India Award, which was conferred to him at an event in Delhi. This is just an addition to the many accolades Ram Charan has received for his philanthropic activities, apart from appearing in films. Let us take a look at the philanthropic activities the actor is known for.

Accepting the award, Ram Charan said that while he was on the board of the Chiranjeevi Blood Bank and took over many of its functions, it was the brainchild of his father, Megastar Chiranjeevi. Ram Charan recalled that his father always emphasised and instilled in him humanitarian principles, and when he was about to create his first movie in 2007, he encouraged him to care for his support personnel more than his producers and directors.

About starting the blood bank, the actor said that back in 1999, a relative lost his life during surgery due to a lack of blood supply time and his father got the idea to start the Chiranjeevi Blood bank from there. His father had even promoted his initiative by agreeing to pose for photos with every person who donated a unit of blood. Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan also helped more than 75,000 filmmakers during the lockdown induced by the Covid pandemic.

On the work front, apart from RC15, the actor also announced RC16, his next film with Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame. However, further details on the film are currently under wraps.

