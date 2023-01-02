Do You Know Why Sandalwood’s Obsessed With Releasing Films In December?

Each year, Kannada viewers are treated to a host of films in December. And December 2022 was no different. From Shiva Rajkumar’s Vedha to Dhananjaya’s Once Upon a Time in Jamaligudda, several highly anticipated films hit the big screen last month. But do you know why a lot of Sandalwood films are slated for a December release every year? Read on to find out.

Over the years, December has emerged as one of the highly reliable months for makers to release their films in theatres. The last month of the calendar year is deemed lucky by members of the Kannada film fraternity. It is also believed that films released in December go on to become superhits at the box office. As a result, six to eight movies open in cinema halls each week in December.

There have been several examples that prove that December is a lucky month for Kannada films. Sandalwood superstar Vishnuvardhan’s blockbuster film Naagarahaavu was released on December 29, 1972. The Puttanna Kanagal directorial, which was a smashing hit at the box office, completed 50 years from its debut last year.

Yash and Radhika Pandit’s romantic drama film Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari also debuted in theatres in December. The superhit film, directed by Santhosh Ananddram, was released on December 25, 2014. With an impressive 200-day theatrical run, it became the highest-grossing Kannada film of that year.

Apart from Naagarahaavu and Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari, other commercially successful Kannada films that hit the ticket booth in December include Rocky, Kirik Party, and KGF: Chapter 1, among others. Last year, several Sandalwood films made their way to the silver screen. Some of them include Kaalapatthar, Paapaskalli, Bagheera, Vedha, Vijayanand and Once Upon a Time in Jamaligudda, to name a new.

Shiva Rajkumar’s Vedha, which premiered on December 23, 2022, is witnessing an outstanding run at the box office. According to reports, the Harsha directorial has minted more than Rs 35 crore within 10 days of its release. Similarly, Dhananjaya’s Once Upon a Time in Jamaligudda, which was released on December 30, 2022, is also seeing impressive footfall in theatres.

