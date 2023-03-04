Home » News » Movies » 'Do You Mind?' Urfi Javed Asks Arjun Kapoor For A Picture, His Reaction Goes Viral; Watch

'Do You Mind?' Urfi Javed Asks Arjun Kapoor For A Picture, His Reaction Goes Viral; Watch

Urfi Javed and Arjun Kapoor posed for the paparazzi at an event. The fans were happy to see the two of them together.

Urfi Javed strikes a pose with Arjun Kapoor (Credit: Viral Bhayani)
Urfi Javed strikes a pose with Arjun Kapoor (Credit: Viral Bhayani)

Urfi Javed is known for her eccentric sartorial choices. Each time the Bigg Boss OTT diva steps out, she makes headlines for her out-of-the-box outfits. The TV actress is often seen getting clicked by paparazzi in her ‘hatke’ outfits and she never fails to impress her fans with her experimental clothing. Maintaining the trajectory, Urfi made yet another notable appearance in the city, leaving her fans amazed! The reality star posed with Ek Villian 2 actor Arjun Kapoor at an event.

On Friday, a popular paparazzo handle shared a clip on the Instagram which captured the two celebs together. While Urfi donned a stunning white outfit paired with glimmering jewellery around her neck and matching heels. She looked gorgeous in her pastel makeup. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor wore a black suit and trousers under a white shirt. He also rocked black leather shoes and brown-tinted sunglasses to add more punch to his look. As the paparazzi requested both of them to pose together, Urfi can be heard asking Arjun Kapoor, “Do you mind?". To this, the 2 States actor responded, “No, Not at all!".

Meanwhile, netizens were pleasantly surprised to see Urfi in a different attire this time. One of them wrote, “She is actually looking lovely here!!" Another comment joked, “Her next dress will be styled around Arjun’s hairstyle!" A third fan said, “How sweet". A fan wrote, “Both of you (with fire emojis)". One of them complimented, “Ye achchi lag rahi hai Arjun ke saath (red heart emojis)".

On the work front, Urfi Javed has reportedly been approached for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, there is no official confirmation regarding her participation in the show so far. As for Arjun Kapoor, the actor was recently seen in the film Kuttey. He will next be seen in The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar and Meri Patni Ka Remake with Bhumi and Rakul Preet Singh.

