Do You Think Anyone Who Acts Qualifies As A Politician? Seeman's Dig At Actors

Filmmaker-turned-politician Seeman is a well-known face of Tamil Nadu. He is currently the chief coordinator of the political party, Naam Tamilar Katchi. Seeman’s speech often goes viral on social media. His recent press conference is garnering everyone’s attention for this reason. In the conference, while interacting with the media, Seeman said, “Did you know which Dravidian model rules the country? This is an unwanted joke: ‘Dravid Nadu Thirunadu’ is a Tamil Thai greeting line. Even though many people do not even know what Dravidian means. If they are offered money, they will vote for the party." He also added that the Chief Minister speaks only if money is there, and then only a crowd gathers.

Seeman further said, “You can’t even say Dravidian rule, you say Dravidian model rule." Taking a witty dig at this, he said people don’t have a proper idea of the ‘Dravidian model’ and by model, many people think of celebrities like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who can be seen in toothpaste advertisements, asking people whether they have salt in their toothpaste or not.

Speaking about actors joining politics, Seeman said, “Do you think one can qualify as a politician if one can act? This question is applicable to all the actors out there. It also applies to Thalapathy Vijay, if he enters politics."

He further praised Vijay, saying, “Superstar is a title. It is not a charter. One will become a superstar in their due course; there was Thyagaraja Bhagavat, MGR and Rajinikanth, who all became a superstar with time. Vijay stands tall in this generation and it should be accepted."

Media questioned him if Vijay starts a political party in 2026, will he join hands with him? In reply to this, Seeman said, “Vijay can’t be seen as an alliance. Naam Tamilar Party is ready to contest alone." While concluding the speech, he said, “Vijay should start his party and after that, the policy should be put forward. If we have a similar opinion, we can move ahead together."

Earlier too, Seeman praised Vijay’s speech at Varisu’s audio launch event. The actor said during the event, “A competitor appeared at the end of the 1990s. I was afraid of him. I competed with him." Everyone thought Vijay was talking about actor Ajith Kumar when he started narrating the story because both actors debuted in the same year. But the actor continued to mention his own name. He added: “You should have the passion to beat the competitor and that competitor should be you." After the event, at a press conference, a reporter questioned Seeman about Vijay’s speech at the audio launch event. In response to the question, Seeman said, “When there’s no one to play with, we throw the ball against the wall, and when we’re angry, we stand in front of the mirror and scold ourselves. It’s good when he sees himself as his biggest competitor. "

