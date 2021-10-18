‘Do You Want to Become Dolly Bindra?’: Farah Khan Questions Afsana Khan in Bigg Boss 15

In the October 17 episode of Bigg Boss, director Farah Khan entered the house as a special guest. The filmmaker entered the BB 15 house to conduct an interesting task, in which the contestants had to rank themselves. The parameter given to them was - what value do they add to the show. On entering the house, Farah first praised the contestants for doing great on the show. She opined that while other seasons took a week or two to get into the element, Bigg Boss 15 has provided entertainment from the second day itself.

Soon, she started chatting with singer Afsana Khan. The choreographer-turned-filmmaker stated that she is scared of Afsana who shouts at everyone. Farah even joked that Afsana should come to her shoots and shout at people. Earlier during a spat with Shamita Shetty, the Punjabi singer had called her ‘buddhi (old woman)’. Afsana went on to make nasty comments on her hand, language, and film career too.

Referring to the verbal spat, Farah asked Afsana, “Main bhi tujhe buddhi lagti hoon. (Do I also look old?)," after which the latter gets embarrassed. Farah questioned Afsana whether she aims to become Dolly Bindra of the show or not? The filmmaker shared how Dolly got scared after seeing herself during her season. Farah took another dig at Afsana by pleading to not curse her. She further asked whether Afsana has taken back the harsh words and curses she hurled on others.

Later, when it came to ranking, the majority of the contestants placed themselves on the number one spot. However, Farah gave a reality check and allotted them numbers as per their performance in the show, so far. Karan Kundrra was at the number 1 spot, while Tejasswi Prakash was picked for the number 2 spot. The third spot was given to Vishal Kotian, while the fourth and fifth positions were allotted to Shamita and Pratik Sehajpal. Farah picked Jay Bhanushali for the sixth spot and advised the actor to buck up and catch up to the race.

