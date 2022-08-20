Dobaaraa Box Office Day 1: Taapsee Pannu Starrer Performs Well, Collects 72 Lakhs Despite Releasing in 370 Screens

Anurag Kashyap helmed film Dobaaraa is the Hindi theatrical release of the week. Starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead, the film is a remake of the Spanish film, Mirage. However, the movie got limited screen and despite all the factors, it managed to perform well on its first day at the box office.

On Day 1, Dobaaraa collected Rs. 70 lakhs from just 370 screens that it released in. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the collection was quite good. He tweeted, “#DoBaaraa opens to better numbers than expected… In fact, much better than #Taapsee’s previous film #ShabaashMithu… Picked up at select premium multiplexes towards evening/night shows… Fri ₹ 72 lacs [370 screens]. #India biz." Check out the tweet here:

Advertisement

The numbers are expected to pick up on Saturday and Sunday, since Friday is not a holiday. If the film does manage to stay steady at the box office, one can expect the collections to go up, and more screens to be allotted to the film.

News18 Showsha’s review of Dobaaraa read, “Dobaaraa is a mad and whacky tale. It has the good ingredients of Looop Lapeta, and is edge-of-the seat as a thriller. The film keeps you hooked, and thoroughly engaged, even with the constant back and forth in time. This one is a good watch in theatres, so do not miss out on it!"

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here